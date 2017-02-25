Five Maoists arrested from shopping complex in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 25 : Five Maoists were arrested from a shopping complex here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) militants were arrested while buying clothes at a shopping complex in Sainik market here on Friday evening.

One AK 47, one AK 56 and other incriminating documents were recovered from them.

They were being interrogated by police.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of Jharkhand’s 24 districts.

