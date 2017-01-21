Five members of family abduct and torture mother and daughter in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Five members of a family were arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting and torturing a woman and her daughter. The family claimed that the duo had sheltered a youth who had eloped with their minor daughter on January 16. Tehsina (32), resident of Shariff Nagar; Yasmin Taj (27) and Zabiullah (33), residents of M.S. Palya in Srinidhi Layout; Indramma (42) and Imran Pasha (28) from Lakshmidevi Nagar in Laggere were arrested by the Nandini Layout police. On January 16, their 15-year-old kin went missing from her house at Nandini Layout and the family immediately lodged a complaint.

They later learnt that she had eloped with Shabul, a man who hails from Assam and works in a hospital in Bengaluru. The family of the girl traced a mother-daughter duo — aged 45 and 20 — who were well-acquainted with Shabul. Police said that the five arrested persons barged into their house and assaulted the two women. They forcibly took them to a place near Tin Factory where they suspected Shabul was holed up. When they did not find Shabul, the family vented their ire on the women. According to the victims’ allegations, they were disrobed and tortured before being abandoned in an isolated place. The arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for Shabul, who has been booked under POCSO, a senior police officer said..