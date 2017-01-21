Five members of family killed in Domana area in road accident

JAMMU, Jan 20: Five members of a family were killed while two received injuries when the car they were travelling in over turned at Domana area on Jammu-Akhnoor road, last night.

The deceased were identified as Rattan Lal, 52, son of Sain Dass, his son Ajeet Kumar, 32, his wife Ratno Devi and grandson Lovish son of Ajeet Kumar and his relative Vimla Devi wife of Bansi Lal all residents of Kangrail while injured has been identified as Pooja Kumari, 28, wife of Ajeet Kumar, her son Sanchit, 4, all residents of Kangrail.

Police said that accident took place when all the family members were returning home after attending a marriage function at Baru Resorts in a car bearing registration number JKO2Q-3458, last night. When they reached near Domana, due to darkness the vehicle after falling into a trench dug out by BSNL contractor on roadside overturned, resulting into on the spot death of four people while an injured woman succumbed to her wounds at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital.

After getting the information, police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where four persons were declared as brought dead while Vimla Devi succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Police said that after conducting autopsy these bodies were handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

The condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the family members and local villagers of Kangrail blocked the Jammu-Akhnoor road at Dheyaran for four hours demanding compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased, government job and case against the BSNL contractor.

ADC Arun Manhas rushed to the spot and he handed over cheque of Rs 2.50 lakh to the next of the kin of deceased. He pacified the people on assurance to take up the matter of registration of FIR with senior police officers.