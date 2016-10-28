Five-Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament: Indian junior eves go down 1-2 against Germany

Valencia,Oct 28:In a hard-fought encounter, the Indian junior women’s team suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Germany in the ongoing Five-Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament here on Friday.

Elisia Grave opened the scoring in the 25th minute via a penalty corner conversion.In the final minute of the half, India launched a superb attacking move, with swift movement, that culminated with Jyoti Gupta putting the ball in the back of the net to draw them level as they went into the break.

Julia Meffert gave Germany the lead in the 58th minute via another penalty corner conversion and despite India’s sustained pressure and possession play, Germany held on for a narrow victory.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team will now lock horns with Belgium on Saturday.