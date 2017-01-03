Five Pakistani nationals abducted in Turkey for ransom

Islamabad, Jan. 03 : Around five Pakistani nationals have been reportedly kidnapped for ransom by suspected Kurd miscreants near Turkey border.

The victims, hailing from Gujranwala and Wazirabad, were travelling to Europe, when they were intercepted and abducted by suspected Kurd miscreants, reports the Dawn.

The armed kidnappers reportedly subjected the captives to inhuman torture and sent the footage of torture to the relatives of the victims and demanded a sum of Rs. two million each.

The affected families have demanded the government to recover their relatives from captivity, while expressing their inability to pay the ransom amount.

The Foreign Office (FO), while reacting to the news, said that the government was “well aware of the media reports regarding kidnapping of Pakistani young men for ransom” in Turkey.

“The diplomatic missions of Pakistan in Ankara and Istanbul have taken necessary measures to apprise the Turkish authorities, who are extending cooperation,” the FO said in its statement.

The FO further said that it is in touch with the concerned quarters in Pakistan “to gather further details in the matter with the view to address the issue”. (ANI)