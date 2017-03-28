Five people given death sentences for killing photojournalist in Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 28: A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced five persons to death for killing award-winning photojournalist Aftab Ahmed in 2013, a media report said. The verdict was announced by Judge Abdur Rahman Sarder of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal 4.

The convicts are Humayun Kabir, Habib Hawlader, Belal Hossain, Raju Munshi and Md Rasel, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Of them, Rasel and Raju have been absconding since the case was filed. The court also sentenced Sabuj Khan to seven years imprisonment and fined him. If he doesn’t pay, he will serve an extra year in jail. According to the case details, on December 25, 2013, the 80-year-old photojournalist was killed at his house in Rampura. Aftab was awarded ‘Ekushey Padak’, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 2006. He had an illustrious career during which he served as chief photographer for the Bangla newspaper ‘The Daily Ittefaq’.