Five People including 9-year-old girl attacked by cow vigilantes in Jammu Kashmir

Jammu, April 22: At least five people including a nine-year-old girl have been injured in an attack by ‘gau rakshaks’ in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place when a nomad family was moving with their livestock at Talwara area. They were intercepted by a large group of gau rakshaks and beaten up.

The victims say the attackers took away their entire flock including goat, sheep and cows.

The injured have been shifted to hospital. Police say an FIR has registered and five of the attackers have been identified.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.