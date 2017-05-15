Five people were killed when bus fell into a road side ditch on on NH 31

Nawada, May 15 : Five people were killed and 45 others injured, some of them critically, when a bus fell into a road side ditch near Andharwadi roundabout under Rajauli police station area in the district early this morning.

Police said here that the ill-fated bus, which was on way to Patna from Kolkata, fell into the road side ditch after its driver lost control over his vehicle on National Highway31 in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

While four people were killed on the spot in the mishap, one more passenger died during treatment at a local hospital.

The deceased included two women, police added.

At least 45 bus passengers were also injured in the mishap as more than 10 critically injured had been rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital.