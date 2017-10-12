Five people were taken to hospital ,over pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener at Cristo Rey Jesuit School in Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore,Oct 12:Five people were taken to hospital and an entire school evacuated after reports of an unusual smell – which turned out to be a pungent air freshener.

A hazardous materials response team was called to Cristo Rey Jesuit School in Baltimore, Maryland, after two students and three adults were taken to hospital with upset stomachs.

Several people also reported difficulty breathing.

Firefighters sourced the offending stench to a classroom on the third floor and, specifically, to a pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener.

Fire spokesman Roman Clark confirmed that five people had been taken to hospital for stomach ailments.

Panic over, classes resumed the next day.