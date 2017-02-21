Five persons die in aircraft crash in Australian retail outlet

Sydney, Feb 21: At least five persons were killed when a light plane crashed into a Melbourne retail outlet on Tuesday Morning, Australian authorities said.

A light aircraft exploded Tuesday in a “massive fireball” with police saying none of the five people aboard survived as it smashed into a shopping centre near the Australian city of Melbourne.

The Beechcraft plane veered just after take-off into the shopping centre, that was still closed, next to Essendon Fields airport.

“Five on the aircraft and looks like no-one has survived the crash,” said Victoria police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane.

“It looks like no one survived the crash,” Xinhua news agency quoted police as saying.

The plane went down enroute to King Island of the south coast of Australia.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was the state’s worst aviation disaster in over 30 years.

The police said no other fatalities occurred on the ground, but the shopping centre was severely damaged by the blaze.

–IANS

py/