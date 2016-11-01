Five persons injured in clashes at Aligarh

November 1, 2016 | By :

Aligarh, Nov 1: At least five persons of two different communities were injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Tension was reported from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area after clashes broke out over bursting of firecrackers on Monday night.

Officials said as people in the area were bursting crackers a night after Diwali, some persons from another community had objected.

Following which tensions erupted between the two sides as they came to blows and a few blank shots were fired, the police said.

Additional security forces were deployed in the area, a home department official said, adding that the situation was under control.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Aligarh Mayor don’t know to recite National Anthem, but he listens to it everyday
Cylinder blast in UP: Two dead, leaving a dozen injured
Three persons died while two others left with head injuries after chimney of a bakery in Jogeshwari West collapse
4-yr-old Dalit boy being stripped, assaulted and abused by a group of boys has surfaced on social media in Aligarh
Giant squid who was injured decided to hitch a ride on a surfer’s paddleboard in the Melkbosstrand area in South Africa
Four labourers working with Orange Line Metro Train project injured from falling crane
Top