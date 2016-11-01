Five persons injured in clashes at Aligarh

Aligarh, Nov 1: At least five persons of two different communities were injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Tension was reported from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area after clashes broke out over bursting of firecrackers on Monday night.

Officials said as people in the area were bursting crackers a night after Diwali, some persons from another community had objected.

Following which tensions erupted between the two sides as they came to blows and a few blank shots were fired, the police said.

Additional security forces were deployed in the area, a home department official said, adding that the situation was under control.

–IANS