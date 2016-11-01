Five persons killed in ambulance-truck accident in UP

Lucknow, Nov 1: Five persons were killed on Tuesday morning when an ambulance crashed into a truck on the outskirts of the Uttar Pradesh capital here, the state police said.

Officials said an ambulance with a patient headed for Lucknow from Mohanlalganj, rammed into the truck it was trailing when the driver tried to overtake it at the Phulwari turn.

Five persons, including the driver, in the ambulance were killed on the spot and their bodies had to be extricated from the vehicle after cutting open its mangled shell.

One passenger — the ailing woman, Manju Yadav, however, survived the crash.

The police are trying to nab the truck driver, who escaped.

The dead were identified as Subhash, Suman, Golu, Rajdev Yadav and the driver, Ashok.

–IANS

md/in/vt