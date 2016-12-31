Five prisoners escape from Buxar jail in Bihar

Patna,Dec31:Five prisoners escaped from Central Jail in Buxar, Bihar on late Friday night after which the police has issued high alert and cordoned off the area. The search is on to locate the absconding prisoners but no progress has been made so far. The five prisoners have been identified as Pradeep Singh, Sonu Pandey, Upendra Saah, Deodhari Rai and Sonu Singh.

According to local media, all five of them escaped by breaking the window in toilet area of medical ward. They had feigned illness to get them admitted to medical ward prior to the incident.

Further details are awaited