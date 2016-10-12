Five Sena activists arrested for assault on Somaiya, BJP workers in Mumbai

Mumbai,Oct12:Five Shiv Sena activists were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the assault on BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and other BJP workers at suburban Mulund here, police said.

The assault took place after Sena workers allegedly disrupted a programme organised by Somaiya wherein an effigy of ‘corruption mafia in MCGM’ was to be burnt to mark the festival of Dussehra last evening, they said

“We registered an offence against Shiv Sena activists and arrested five people under IPC 324, 323, 504, 506 and relevant sections,” said senior police inspector Madhav More of Navghar Police Station.

Those arrested early this morning include Kiran Nande (40), Nilesh Sawant (37), Nilesh Thakkar (42), Sunil Gore (41) and Kishore Bhoir (42), all residents of Mulund East.

Also, three persons including a woman were injured in the clashes which erupted between workers of both the parties, after Sena activists objected to the effigy burning as they are in power in MCGM and tried to stop the programme, police said.

However, police intervened and brought the situation under control, Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

MCGM is ruled by the Sena-BJP alliance for the last 20 years and civic polls are scheduled early next year.

Somaiya, a former Mumbai BJP chief, has aggressively targeted Sena and has repeatedly alleged that civic body was riddled with “mafia-raj and corruption”.

The MP who represents the Northeast Mumbai constituency, had said yesterday that he will continue his fight against the “mafia-raj and corruption in MCGM”.