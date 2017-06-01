Five soldiers of Pakistani army were killed and 6 injured in retaliatory fire assaults by the Indian Army in Bhimber and Battal sectors of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

PoK,June1:Five soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed and six were injured in retaliatory fire assaults by the Indian Army on Thursday in Bhimber and Battal sectors of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ANI reported quoting sources.

Pakistan army hasn’t given any official statement yet. However, Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned by Pakistan foreign office over alleged firing along LoC.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the Army.

The Pakistan army initiated open heavy mortar shelling, and there was firing of small arms. The crossfire has been on since morning and the Indian Army is “retaliating strongly and effectively”.

A General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) personnel was killed and two others have been injured in the ceasefire violation encounter.