Five soldiers of Pakistani army were killed and 6 injured in retaliatory fire assaults by the Indian Army in Bhimber and Battal sectors of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

PoK,June1:Five soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed and six were injured in retaliatory fire assaults by the Indian Army on Thursday in Bhimber and Battal sectors of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ANI reported quoting sources.
Pakistan army hasn’t given any official statement yet. However, Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned by Pakistan foreign office over alleged firing along LoC.
Earlier on Thursday morning, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the Army.
The Pakistan army initiated open heavy mortar shelling, and there was firing of small arms. The crossfire has been on since morning and the Indian Army is “retaliating strongly and effectively”.
A General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) personnel was killed and two others have been injured in the ceasefire violation encounter.
Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours.
Pakistani troops also opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 0740 hours, he said.
On 17 May, the Pakistan Army had fired on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector in Rajouri district.
The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on 15 and 16 May.
The Pakistani Army had on 13 May pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.
The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people.
This is yet another case of unrest in Kashmir. Earlier the same day, there was an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Sopore (Baramulla). Two terrorists were killed.