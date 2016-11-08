Five IS suspects arrested by German prosecutors

Berlin,Nov8:German prosecutors say that authorities have arrested five men on allegations they aided the Islamic State group in Germany, recruiting members and providing financial and logistical help.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that the men were arrested by officers of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The statement says the suspects were focused on recruiting young Muslims in Germany, and raising funds to send them to Syria to join IS. They’re also accused of providing logistical support for the trips.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas called the arrests an “important blow to the extremist scene in Germany.”