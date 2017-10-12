Five Telangana students from SR Engineering College selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Telangana/Hyderabad, October 12: Five students from an engineering college in Telangana got selected for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

The five students from the SR Engineering College, Warangal will participate in the fifth annual challenge which will be held on April 12-14, 2018, in Huntsville, Alabama, US.

This team of five students is one of the four teams from India who got short-listed to compete in the challenge. Students from around 23 countries are taking part in this challenge. The students would create a buggy design to traverse the simulated surface of moon.

The teams will be preparing a moon buggy design, report and submit their idea that will be led by faculty Manoj Chaudhary. It includes P. Paul Vineeth, Prakash Raineni, P.Sravan Rao, Rondla Dilipreddy Aand Venishetty Sneha.

A. Madhukar Reddy, the SR Engineering College Secretary congratulated the students and said that it was a great opportunity to design, build, and test technologies that enable rovers to perform in a wide variety of environments.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Human Exploration Rover Challenge started first as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Great Moonbuggy Race and was first held in in 1994. But now, challenge focuses more on National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s current plans to explore planets, moons, asteroids and comets.

During its 20-year run, the Great Moonbuggy Race engaged more than 10,000 students and demonstrated that these budding scientists and engineers were capable of complex work.