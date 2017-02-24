Five women among six online fraudsters held from Delhi

Gurugram, Feb 24 (IANS) Five women employees of a call centre and its incharge were arrested from Delhi for online fraud, Gurugram police said on Friday.

Amit Kumar and the five women were arrested on Thursday from Delhi’s Nawada-Phase 5, police said identifying the five women, all in their early 20s, as Neha and Kamla from south-west Delhi’s Vikas Nagar area, Mamta and Pooja from Rajapuri locality and Poonam, of Palam Vihar.

The arrested women are under-graduates and used to collect information from their victim and pass it on to their employer Amit, who often provided new phone sim cards to his employees for the frauds.

Gurugram’s Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) told media that police acted on a complaint by Pankaj Kumar last year, a resident of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, currently living here.

Pankaj told police in his complaint that he received a number of phone calls from persons posing as being from State Bank of India who collected information about his credit card saying that it was to be updated following RBI guidelines.

Police said that Rs 45,000 were withdrawn online from the account of the complainant.

The officer said that the five women were remanded in judicial custody after they were produced in the Gurugram court.

“We are grilling main accused Amit Kumar on three-day police remand. Many more such cases are expected to be exposed,” the police added.

–IANS

pradeep/sm/dg