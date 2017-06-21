Five-year-old baby girl hailing from Tripura, has loses her life just a month before her head surgery.

Agartala,June21:Roona Begum, five-year-old baby girl hailing from Tripura, has lost her fight with life just a month before her head surgery.

Roona made it to international headlines due to her rare condition which caused her head to bloat thrice the size of her head. Roona was suffering from hydrocephalus, a rare disease which causes cerebrospinal fluid to clog in the brain, making it swollen.

Fortis Gurgaon was taking care of her medical treatment since 2013 and gave Roona eight surgeries to shrink her head from 94 cms to 58 cms, according to a media report.

Abdul Rahman and Fatima Khatun, the parents rushed Roona to hospital as she experienced breathing issues, but couldn’t save her.

The doctors assured that she will become a normal kid, but the dream to see their daughter go to school did not materialise for daily wager father Abdul Rahman and homemaker mother Fatima Khatun.

“She had little breathing problem but before the child could be shifted to any other hospital for treatment, she was no more,” Khatun told ANI.

Rahman said, “Roona’s condition was very bad initially but after five surgeries at Delhi’s Fortis hospital there was improvement in her condition.”

Again, during the second visit more surgeries were conducted and there was further improvement but she could not walk, eat anything on her own or speak but the size of her head reduced. Yesterday, she had her food and I went for my work. At around 8 in the evening her mother called me that Roona has some complication and I rushed back and called her but within few minutes she breathed her last.”

Roona’s rare condition had also encouraged Nathalie Krantz from Norway along with Jonas Borchgrevink to raise money for the troubled child. Together, they collected $62,000 (Rs 40,00,000 approximately) for her treatment.