Five-year-old twin sisters suffocate to death in Gurgaon after being locked inside an old Hyundai Elantra car

GURGAON,June15: Locked in a hot car for over two hours, five-year-old twin sisters died in Gurgaon near Delhi yesterday afternoon. The girls were spending their summer holiday with their grandparents, who live in the Pataudi area, in a village called Jamalpur. Their father is in the army and posted in Meerut.

Harsha and Harishita were found unconscious in an old Hyundai car parked in the backyard of their grandparents’ home, in which they were often seen playing. They were declared dead in a private hospital.

There were signs that the girls had struggled to open the door, force the handle.

They were to return with their parents to Meerut yesterday and in a few weeks, start school.

Their relatives said they were locked inside the old Hyundai Elantra car accidentally; the car’s locks were defective and its windows could not be rolled down because of a malfunctioning lever.

When the family realized that they were missing, around 4 pm, everyone started searching frantically. The unused car was among the first spots they checked.