Flash floods due to heavy rain in Penang

KualaLumpur,Sept29:Several areas in the state experienced flash flood to about knee-high after three hours of continuous rain early today.

Among the affected areas were Jalan P.Ramlee and Jalan Perak on the island, as well as Permatang Rawa in Seberang Perai on the mainland, due to river overflow.

State Welfare Department director, Said Sidup when contacted said the situation was under control and no resident had been evacuated.

“Bady affected is Permatang Rawa where the water has risen to 0.76m. However, no one has been evacuated so far. We are ready to give assistance whenever needed.”

The flash floods occurred due to heavy rain which started about 5.15am and continued for more than three hours.

Many residents, especially those living in low-lying areas are worried about the recurrence of flash floods each time after a heavy downpour.

Rosman Md Said, 55, said his house had been flooded more than twice this month due to continuous heavy rain.

“The rainy season has started, it will rain continuously and hence, we will experience constant flash floods. Until when do we have to face this problem as our daily lives and activities are disrupted.”