Flights diverted as rains, wind lash Delhi

New Delhi, May.30: Many flights were either diverted or rescheduled as heavy rains and winds lashed the national capital on Monday morning, leaving a number of passengers stranded at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The passengers had a harrowing time as around 27 flights were diverted due to dust storm and showers.

“Many flights were diverted due to bad weather and many others were rescheduled. We were going to London by AirIndia flight; our flight was to take off at 2:30 am, but has been rescheduled to 4:00 am,” said a passenger, Sanjay Dubey.

The people waiting for their friends and family members complained that there was no information about the delayed flights.

“I came here to receive my wife but the flight got delayed. No back up has been provided. Earlier, the information board said the flight was delayed and now it reads ‘closed’. She is coming from Toronto. The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. We don’t have any other information from the authorities,” said Gurmeet, who was waiting to receive his wife.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital woke up to rains that brought down temperature to 23 degree Celsius, bringing relief from sweltering heat over the last few days.