Flipkart is back on offer for three days: Up to 80% discount for three days from today

May 29, 2017 | By :
Attractive offers in Flipkart, Shopclues aiming to clear stock before GST rollout

New Delhi, May 29: Flipkart’s big shopping festival, Big 10, was launched two weeks ago. Now the online shopping giant is back with the shopping carnival again for three days. Flipkart is all set to give its customers a smooth shopping experience and to avoid repeated flaws in shopping festivals. The Flipkart will be using the best technology to overcome the difficulties, which it had to face earlier.

The flip-cart expects to get billions of dollars in a single day with a business. There were a number of issues that occurred over the past several days since the site was crowded and many people did not get products which they booked. But in the Big 10 offer two weeks ago, the team was able to reduce such mistakes.
The flip cart has once again come up with offers so as to launch a tight competition with Amazon. The Flipkart is also planning to absorb snap deal, another shopping site. These days will be of great benefit to those who can not utilise the offer for the 10 days on offer.
Tags: , ,
Related News
‘Haridwar to har dwar’: Patanjali debuts online, partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart
Flipkart targets to bring more female customers during Big Billion Days sale
Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm festive sales to begin tomorrow: Great discounts, cashbacks on various brands
Nubliss to launch new mattress series, promises to energise everyday life with power wake up
Snapdeal abandons merger talks with Flipkart
Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990
Top