The flip cart has once again come up with offers so as to launch a tight competition with Amazon. The Flipkart is also planning to absorb snap deal, another shopping site. These days will be of great benefit to those who can not utilise the offer for the 10 days on offer.
Flipkart is back on offer for three days: Up to 80% discount for three days from today
New Delhi, May 29: Flipkart’s big shopping festival, Big 10, was launched two weeks ago. Now the online shopping giant is back with the shopping carnival again for three days. Flipkart is all set to give its customers a smooth shopping experience and to avoid repeated flaws in shopping festivals. The Flipkart will be using the best technology to overcome the difficulties, which it had to face earlier.
