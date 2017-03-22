Flipkart announces huge discounts on Google Pixel and iPhone 7

Bengaluru, March 22: Bengaluru-based electronic commerce company Flipkart has conducted an electronic deal on Wednesday where the online business site is putting forth rebates on devices, cell phones, and tablets.

The highlight of the deal is the marked down iPhone 7 and Google Pixel. Different contraptions, for example, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Chromecast, TVs and smartwatches are likewise on offer.

Flipkart will offer a 10percent discount to all the SBI Visa holders for a base buy of Rs 5,999. The SBI card holders can profit the greatest rebate of Rs 1,500. The offer is legitimate up till March 24th.

Users will get a 20 percent markdown on all variations of iPhone 7 and the shoppers can likewise profit an exchange offer and further rebate up to Rs 13,500. The iPhone 7 Plus is likewise accessible on the similar discount offer.

The iPhone 6s 32GB then again gets a level Rs 7,000 off and furthermore accessible for a similar exchange offer. The 16GB variation gets a Rs 10,500 value cut and a similar exchange offer. The exchange offer markdown will fluctuate contingent upon the gadget the user trades it with.

The Google Pixel gets up to Rs 20,000 markdown on an exchange, while the Pixel XL has up to Rs 13,500. Different cell phones including Moto Z and Moto Z Play are accessible at a discount rate of up to Rs 15,500, while the Samsung A9 Pro gets a Rs 6,950 and is applicable for an exchange offer up to Rs 13,500.

Different cell phones including Moto Z and Moto Z Play are accessible at a discount rate of up to Rs 15,500, while the Samsung A9 Pro gets a Rs 6,950 and is applicable for an exchange offer up to Rs 13,500.

The web based business site has likewise offered discounts on smartwatches, for example, Moto 360, ASUS ZenWatch 3 and the Apple Watch. The Google Chromecast is likewise accessible at a marked down cost of Rs 2,999.

The Google Chromecast is likewise accessible at a marked down cost of Rs 2,999.