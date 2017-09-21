Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check out the top deals and discounts on top 10 smartphones
New Delhi, September 21: Get ready to spend on your favorite smartphones and that too at attractive prices. With the good deals and huge discounts, online shopping portal Flipkart today threw open its smartphone sale on Day 2 of its Big Billion Days’ sale.
According to reliable sources, The Big Billion Days sale from September 20 to 24 is offering up to 90 percent discount on products across all categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before. Along with infinite deals and offers specially designed for the needs of Indians, the shopaholics for the first time would have direct access to unique and exclusive selection across 80 plus categories on the back of several exclusive partnerships with leading brands.
The top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale (Day 2)
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Rs 17,900 is now available with 27 percent off and the rate is Rs 12,900.
OPPO F3 Plus (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Rs 30,990 is now available with 19 percent off and the rate is Rs 24,990.
Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Rs 16,900 is now available with a 5 percent off and the price is Rs 15,900.
Samsung Galaxy On5 (Gold, 8 GB) (1.5 GB RAM)
Rs 8,990 is now available with a 33 percent off and the price is Rs 5,990.
Panasonic P85 (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Rs 6,499 is now available with a 23 percent off and the price is Rs 4,999.
Infinix Hot 4 Pro (Magic Gold, 16 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Rs 7,499 is now available with a 13 percent off and the price is Rs 6,499.
Micromax Spark 4G (Champagne, 8 GB) (1 GB RAM)
Rs 4,499 is now available with a 11 percent off and the price is Rs 3,999.
Honor 6X (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Rs 13,999 is now available with a 7 percent off and the price is Rs 12,999.
Moto E4 Plus (Iron Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Rs 9,999 is now available with a 5 percent off and the price is Rs 9,499.
Lenovo K6 Power (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Rs 10,999 is now available with a 18 percent off and the price is Rs 8,999.