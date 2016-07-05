Flipkart delivery boy arrested for duping company by replacing iPhone with fake ones

Chennai July 5:Earlier, there were reports of Flipkart customers getting mangoes and bricks. This time however, a Flipkart delivery boy has cheated the company by replacing the genuine iPhone with fake ones.

According to a report by New Indian Express , 21-year old B Naveen, who joined the company four months ago in Chennai, placed the order for iPhones with addresses that fell under his operating area (Washermenpet). Once the iPhone was shipped to the address, he replaced it with fake ones and returned it stating that the customer was not satisfied with the product.

When he went unnoticed for the first time, Naveen decided to continue this scam for a month. The company finally noticed that most of the phones were returned from a single area and also that the phones were fake. The accused was finally arrested on Sunday after Vetriselvam, the warehouse owner lodged a complaint against him.

“First, he ordered one phone using a fake address and replaced it with a phone, a china model he bought from Ritchie street and sent it back to the warehouse saying that it was returned by customer. As he didn’t get caught, he followed it up twice by ordering in bulk,” Police told the newspaper.

Reportedly, Naveen who is a BCom graduate was doing so to clear his debts. “He had a lot of debts. He took money from his friends and others to have a luxurious life during college. That was the motive behind his act,” said the police officer.