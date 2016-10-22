Flipkart Diwali Sale : The Online marketplace plans to launch 25-28 October

Bengaluru: Online marketplace Flipkart plans to launch a second Diwali sale next week to try and keep up the festive season sales momentum built over the past few weeks, a top company executive said.

Flipkart will see off the festive season with a major sale between 25-28 October, Smrithi Ravichandran, director of category design and management, Flipkart, said on Friday.

Flipkart has signed up exclusive tie-ups with the likes of Samsung to launch its On Nxt cellphone model at special prices, she added.

Sales in most key categories, including large appliances, rose nine times during festive season offers from 17-20 October, the second leg of its Big Billion Day sale, the firm said.

Smartphones sales rose five times, while electronics items saw a fourfold spike, Flipkart said.

Flipkart claimed it achieved the numbers without allocating excess budget for advertising and marketing, as the momentum it saw during the entire Big Billion Day sale propelled it through the current leg of the sale season, with features such as product exchange and no-cost EMIs proving to be popular.

“Big Billion Day is our largest sale period of year—having said that, October in total is the largest season in the year in terms of consumer demand. And we plan to finish the season with our Diwali sale next week,” said Ravichandran.

Rival Amazon India said on Thursday it delivered and received orders from at least 97% serviceable pin codes across the country during the second leg of its festive season sale, the Great Indian Festival, while its best-selling Prime programme continued to grow rapidly. The Seattle, US-based e-commerce giant also claimed over 200 new sellers on its marketplace platforms posted sales of over Rs1 crore, while 15,000 sellers touched record sales in the festive sale.

Mint reported on 10 October that Amazon will hold at least two more sales following the first leg of its Great Indian Festival and that, unlike in earlier years, both Flipkart and Amazon will go head-on in multiple sale events this year.

Mint also reported on 18 October that Flipkart managed to get the maximum bang for its buck in terms of its marketing efforts, as it mounted a low-profile marketing campaign to reap larger dividends than its rivals did and spent less than half on marketing as compared with rivals such as Amazon and Snapdeal.

Flipkart marginally edged out Amazon in terms of the number of units sold in the first leg of the Diwali sale. Flipkart said it sold 15.5 million units during its five-day Big Billion Day sale against the 15 million units Amazon shipped during the same period.

The rivals have taken potshots at each other during the sale season. On 6 October, Flipkart chief executive Binny Bansal told newspapers that Amazon had misjudged customers’ needs during the festive season sale by focusing on groceries, which had helped inflate Amazon India’s sales numbers.

In an interview with Mint, Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal responded by saying the company had accomplished in three years what Flipkart had failed to do despite launching much earlier and acquiring several companies, including Myntra and Jabong. Agarwal said he was proud customers were shopping for everyday items such as hing (asafoetida) and churan (digestive powder), as well as for mobile phones, television sets and other products.