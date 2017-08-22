Flipkart launches 'Flipkart Global' to enable sellers to export globally.

New Delhi, August 22: India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced the roll-out of ‘Flipkart Global’, a program that will provide its 100,000 plus sellers with an opportunity to export their products to buyers from 190+ countries.

The unique offering, which leverages the e-commerce export capability of eBay India, ties in with the ‘Month of Partners’, part of Flipkart’s Big 10 celebrations dedicated to recognize and thank its partners and sellers for their support.

The program will enable sellers from India access to over 171 million active customers of eBay globally in over 190 international markets. Some of these markets include the United States, UK, Germany, Canada and Australia.

As a part of the launch, all existing 25,000 retail export sellers on eBay India will migrate to Flipkart Global and start listing their products through the platform. Over the next 20 days, Flipkart will undertake a nationwide seller outreach program to educate sellers, onboard them and help them take advantage of the program.

“India has immense export potential and there are many SMEs who have unique products but don’t know how to make them available to global buyers. With the launch of Flipkart Global, we’re removing traditional growth barriers and giving them a platform to reach out internationally and expand sales,” said head marketplace at Flipkart and head of eBay India, Anil Goteti.

“Besides enabling trade, Flipkart Global will also help generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities, revive the fortunes of many artisans whose products are in huge demand internationally, and bring in much needed foreign exchange for the exchequer,” added Goteti.

The retail e-commerce export market for India is estimated to be around USD two billion by 2020 (Source: IIFT-FICCI study) and Flipkart Global will enable Indian sellers to take advantage of this huge opportunity.

Flipkart Global will leverage the retail e-commerce export capabilities of the recently merged eBay India business for sellers to list their inventory across 35+ global eBay platforms. Flipkart will also provide the necessary support in terms of shipping solutions, remittances, market trends etc. to its sellers. (ANI)