Flipkart opens new warehouse in Lucknow to help strengthen logistical capability and same day deliveries in UP

Lucknow, September 16: India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the launch of its new warehouse in Lucknow today, in order to ensure effective order management for sellers and more satisfying delivery experiences for the customers.

This latest addition will take Flipkart’s warehouse count in the country to 18 with a total storage space of 6.2 million cubic feet.

The latest warehouse will stock products across electronics, household and lifestyle categories. Aimed at bringing in greater operational excellence to Flipkart’s overall logistics network in the region, the warehouse will ensure better fulfillment of Same Day Delivery and Next Day Delivery shipments within the Uttar Pradesh.

The new warehouse has a 50,000 cubic feet storage space and a ground space of 55,000 square feet that houses the Fulfillment Centre and Mother Hub. The warehouse can store up to 300,000 products.

Addition of this warehouse in UP comes at a time when customers are expected to shop for their festive best. The opening of this fulfillment centre will strengthen the logistical capabilities, resulting in a faster and seamless deliveries.

“Opening of our second warehouse in UP was singularly propelled by the high demand coming from this region. What better than opening it right before Big Billion Days, India’s shopping festival,” said Head of EKART Flipkart’s supply chain arm, Saikiran Krishnamurthy.

“This warehouse will not only enable same day and next day deliveries for our large base of customers in Uttar Pradesh but also empower sellers to operate without any logistical barriers. With a substantial sellers’ base in North India, we are confident this warehouse in Lucknow will open new opportunities for regional sellers to achieve significant returns on their business,” added Krishnamurthy.