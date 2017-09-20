Flipkart targets to bring more female customers during Big Billion Days sale

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 20: While the online shopping portal Flipkart started the festive season sale today, the company is on a major drive to add new female customers during the sale. According to media sources, presently the e-tailer sees 65% of sales coming from male consumers, while the rest is from women who have higher stickiness.

In order to get more number of women shoppers in the online shopping portal, Flipkart is using targeting techniques to bring cross category offers to them. Flipkart has signed on brands in categories of fashion, home and books where mostly women tend to make more transactions than men.According to the official sources, the collection data shows that women spend 2.2 times more time than men that results in higher conversion rate of transactions.

Flipkart asserts to have over 100 million registered users and is further aiming to push the women buyers’ to about 45%, going forward. The company is continuously trying its best to get more female consumers. This would be a very challenging task because India has had more male internet users than female, but multiple studies predict that this ratio is likely to change. According to media sources, Smrithi Ravichandran who is the Flipkart senior director said that “We are pushing certain categories and bringing top brands exclusively onto the platform to get a new set of women users during the sale season.”