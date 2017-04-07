Flood fears ease in Kashmir; PM Modi speaks to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, April 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered all possible support in dealing with the flood situation in the state.

“Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister @MehboobaMufti on the flood situation in the state. Offered all possible support from Centre in dealing with the situation,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the water level in river Jhelum and it’s siding streams started to decrease today after rainfall stopped last night, easing flood fears in Jammu Kashmir, officials sources said.

Continues rain and untimely snowfall in the plains on Thursday led to a flood-like situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir Valley where many low-lying areas across the Kashmir Valley were overrun while a flood was declared in Srinagar, where the Jhelum River crossed the danger mark.

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired a high-level meeting here to take stock of the situation.

Mehabooba had asked the divisional administration to gear up to meet any eventuality in view of the inclement weather.

Faced with untimely fresh snowfall in the plains and continuous rains during the last three days, the divisional administration on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools in the Kashmir Valley till Monday.

2 soldiers dead, 1 missing after avalanches in Kashmir’s Batalik:

Two of the three soldiers trapped in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik were found dead on Friday while the third one is still missing.

Multiple avalanches tore through Batalik sector on Thursday as the Valley reeled under unprecedented rain and snow that swelled rivers and inundated vast areas.

Two civilians are also missing after a vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a stream in Anantnag district. Five other passengers were rescued.

Kashmir experienced rare snowfall in April with vast areas blanketed in white due to the freak weather phenomenon.

An army spokesperson said the heavy snowfall triggered multiple avalanches, burying one post in the Batalik sector.

Two out of five trapped soldiers missing were rescued on Thursday. Specially trained and equipped avalanche rescue teams have been deployed for the operations in the area.

Kashmir has seen devastating avalanches this year with fourteen soldiers swept away in Gurez, Bandipora and an army major in Ganderbal on January 25. Five more soldiers buried under snow on January 28 were pulled out alive in the Macchil sector of Kupwara. They, however, succumbed to their injuries two days later.