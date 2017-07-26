Flood-like situation in Gujarat has claimed three lives
Ahmedabad,July26:The flood-like situation in Gujarat has claimed three lives so far while evacuation operations are underway in several parts of the state.
An elderly couple was rescued by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in Surendranagar district today. The two were stuck in Khambhlav village since last night and were rescued today morning.
In Amreli district, the incessant rains have affected the wildlife in the forest area. A leopard, while trying to get away from the flooded areas, got stuck between the meshed wires near a farm.
The leopard spent a night in that condition before it was rescued by the forest department and taken to an animal rescue centre.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FLOOD-LIKE SITUATION IN GUJARAT:
-
The Saurashtra region in Gujarat has been worst hid by the heavy rains, and rescue operations are underway in Surendranagar, Rajkot and Morbi districts.
-
Three people died in separate instances of being swept away by water in Rajkot, Amreli and Junagadh districts.
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupai said on Saturday that “NDRF, IAF and state rescue teams have so far rescued 214 people, stranded at different places”. He said that 6,235 people have been shifted out of low-lying areas.
-
Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner B N Pani said that a two-storey building in Hathikhana area of the city collapsed but no casualty was reported.
-
The Indian Air Force, in a release on Saturday, said that four MI-17V5 helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief operation in different areas of Surendranagar and Morbi districts.
-
The heavy rains have hit bus and rail services with state transport authorities temporarily discontinuing bus services on 17 routes due to waterlogging. According to CM Vijay Rupani, 65 roads and 10 state highways have been damaged in the rains.
-
A port warning has been issued along the coast and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in the next few days.
Tags: #Flood-#Gujarat