Ahmedabad,July26:The flood-like situation in Gujarat has claimed three lives so far while evacuation operations are underway in several parts of the state.

An elderly couple was rescued by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in Surendranagar district today. The two were stuck in Khambhlav village since last night and were rescued today morning.

In Amreli district, the incessant rains have affected the wildlife in the forest area. A leopard, while trying to get away from the flooded areas, got stuck between the meshed wires near a farm.

The leopard spent a night in that condition before it was rescued by the forest department and taken to an animal rescue centre.