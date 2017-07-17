Flood situation in Rayagada district improved slightly as river Kalyani and Nagavali levles recede

Kalyansinghpur/Rayagada,July17: Flood situation in Rayagada district improved slightly as river Kalyani and Nagavali started receding since last night.

Thousands of people were still marooned in several villages. The government started airdropping of food packets to the marooned people at Majhiguda, Kumbharguda, Brahmana Sahi, Kumbharsahi and Sai Nagar. The district administration has also started serving cooked food to the people taking shelter in schools.

Rayagada district administration has declared closure of schools and colleges for three days in Kalyansinghpur block in view of flood.

ODRAF, CRPF and fire services units rushed to the worst affected Kalyansinghpur and Rayagada block of the district to expedite relief and rescue operations

Rains triggered by a low pressure over Bay of Bengal since Saturday led to flash floods in Nagavali and Kalyani rivers of Rayagada district affecting about 10,000 people in Kalyansinghpur block and neighbouring blocks in the district.

On the other hand Bansadhara river continued to swell as it crossed the danger mark near Kasinagar in Paralakhemundi