Floods due to monsoon rain disrupts life in Madhya Pradesh Satna

Bhopal July 9: Rains continuing to lash almost the entire Madhya Pradesh, many parts of the state have been inundated and helicopters are carrying out sorties to provide succour to the flood-hit people in Rewa and Satna districts as reported in NDTV.

Five youths, who went missing after they were swept away in the swollen Tamas river at Purva waterfall in Rewa district on July 6, are yet to be traced, Collector Rahul Jain said.

In another incident, four persons were rescued by district authorities and three others by two choppers, one of Indian Army and another of IAF, after they climbed on trees when Tamas river swelled, Mr Jain said.

The state government has asked schools in Rewa and Satna to be closed today and tomorrow. Schools in other districts, including Hoshangabad and Jabalpur, have also been asked to remain closed today, officials said.

“We have provided food items and medicines on boats to Sariyatola village, having a population of 1,500, that had turned into an island as it was surrounded by a swollen river and a nullah (drain),” Satna Collector Naresh Pal said.

Satna received 244 mm (above 9 inches) rainfall in the last 24 hours, the weatherman said.

Army was helping them in relief operation, Mr Pal said, adding that around 1,200 people affected by flood were staying in five camps, including four put up in the city, he said.