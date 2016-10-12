Floodwaters rise to record level in North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

October 12, 2016 | By :

North Carolina,Oct12:When Hurricane Matthew lost strength and headed out to sea over the weekend, the storm took its high winds and driving rains with it. But it left behind water — from the record rains that fell during its trip up the southeastern U.S. coast.

And particularly in North Carolina, the long-gone storm has continued to threaten lives as floodwaters rise, sometimes to record levels, flowing over the banks of rivers and threatening dams.

The hurricane killed hundreds of people in Haiti and elsewhere in the Caribbean, and more than two-dozen people in the U.S. have died as a result of the storm, The Associated Press reports. More than half of those deaths occurred in North Carolina, where rescue operations

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Firefighters rescued a man stranded top of his SUV in raging floodwaters in the city of San Antonio
Hurricane kills 14 people in Moscow
Indian-American boy arrested in North Carolina for murder of his mother.
Firebomb attack on Republican party office in North Carolina
Haiti death toll reaches 473 as survivors plead for world aid after Hurricane Matthew
Entire towns are underwater after Hurricane Matthew closes in on Georgia and South Carolina in the US
Top