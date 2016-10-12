Floodwaters rise to record level in North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

North Carolina,Oct12:When Hurricane Matthew lost strength and headed out to sea over the weekend, the storm took its high winds and driving rains with it. But it left behind water — from the record rains that fell during its trip up the southeastern U.S. coast.

And particularly in North Carolina, the long-gone storm has continued to threaten lives as floodwaters rise, sometimes to record levels, flowing over the banks of rivers and threatening dams.

The hurricane killed hundreds of people in Haiti and elsewhere in the Caribbean, and more than two-dozen people in the U.S. have died as a result of the storm, The Associated Press reports. More than half of those deaths occurred in North Carolina, where rescue operations