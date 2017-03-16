Floor Test in Goa: BJP govt expecting an easy walkover

Panaji, March 16: Now, it is two days finished after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Parrikar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Goa.

Today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Goa will face a crucial floor test on the House, as per the directions of the Apex Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that a floor test is held in the Assembly on Thursday to determine if Manohar Parrikar enjoyed the majority support.

The Supreme Court order came on a petition against appointment of Manohar Parrikar as state chief minister filed by Indian National Congress party.

The SC bench comprising of Chief Justice JS Khehar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RK Agrawal rejected the Indian National Congress’s plea to stay the oath taking of Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister, holding all contentious issues raised by the party can be resolved by a “simple direction” of holding a floor test that has been ordered for 16th, Thursday.

The Apex court gave its order while paving the way for Manohar Parrikar, the former Defence Minister, to take the oath shortly after which he was sworn in by Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 13 seats, four less than the Indian National Congress which bagged 17 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Manohar Parrikar, whose BJP has 13 MLAs, had staked claim to form the government on Sunday mustering the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) besides two Independents, which together took the tally of the combine to 21.

Another Independent Member had extended his support to the coalition, raising its number to 22.