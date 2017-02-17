Floor test: Only God knows fate of Palaniswami govt, says Union Minister Radhakrishnan​​

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao after a detailed and deep calculation has taken a decision on government formation.

However, the question still remained whether it will help end the political uncertainty prevailing in the state for the last four months, Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

“Will Palaniswami-led government continue to remain in power till tomorrow (after the floor test)? Only God knows its fate,” Radhakrishnan said.

Both AIADMK and the government should not be allowed to go into the hands of a single family, he said.

He alleged that both the Dravidian parties, which ruled the state alternately, had pushed it backwards by indulging in corrupt practices.

The present government will not be able to provide a stable and corruption-free administration as expected by the people, he added.