Florence Henderson, The Brady Bunch star dead on Thanksgiving Day

The Brady Bunch star who became the epitome of the sitcom mom playing Carol Brady from 1969 until 1974, and in multiple specials after that, died Thursday at a Los Angeles hospital of heart failure. She was 82.

Henderson was surrounded by family and friends when she passed, her manager, Kayla Pressman, told the Los Angeles Times. Pressman also told reporters that the actress had not been ill, so her death came as a shock.

Her icon status cemented forever by The Brady Bunch, Henderson was a frequent fixture on TV long after the classic series ended, at one point hosting her own talk show and, most recently in 2013, Who’s Cooking With Florence Henderson.