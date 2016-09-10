Florida Cancer Center launching ‘Mindfulness Yoga for Cancer’ program

Florida, Sep 10: Cancer Center of Martin Health System (MHS) headquartered in Stuart (Florida) is offering a six-week “Mindfulness Yoga for Cancer” program starting September 19.

This free program uses techniques such as mindfulness meditation, yoga and stretching, breath awareness and body awareness. Kim Romer and Nancy Aldrich are the facilitators.

Hindus have welcomed MHS approach of utilizing yoga in its cancer care.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, yoga was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.

Yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out.

According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to a recently released “2016 Yoga in America Study”, about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities) now practice yoga; and yoga is strongly correlated with having a positive self image. Yoga is the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Rajan Zed adds.

Award-winning MHS, health care organization founded in 1939 which offers cancer care besides various other services, has received Outstanding Achievement Award from Commission on Cancer besides various other honors. John Loewenberg is Board Chairman, while Robert L. Lord Junior is the Chief Executive Officer.