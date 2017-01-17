Florida residents spot huge humpback alligator walking in wildlife reserve

Miami, Jan17 :Residents of Lakeland, Florida, were awestruck to see a gigantic alligator walking across a footpath in a wildlife reserve. The video of the alligator non-chalantly walking across the path as the photographers gathered to take pictures was posted on Facebook by Kim Joiner.

The video of Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, posted by Kim joiner has been viewed over 18,000 times.

This is not he first time thast a giant alligator has made headlines in Florida. The state record for an alligator’s length was a 14 foot 3 1/2 inch at Lake Washington in Brevard County.