FLOTUS nudges President Trump during national anthem at traditional Easter egg roll at the White House

April 18, 2017 | By :
FLOTUS nudges President Trump during national anthem at traditional Easter egg roll at the White House

NEW DELHI,April18:  A slightly awkward moment between US First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump has gone viral on social media. President Trump, the first lady and their son Barron welcomed guests to the traditional Easter egg roll at the White House on Monday. As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady and Barron quickly raised their hands to their hearts, in a traditional display of respect. She was then seen on camera nudging President Trump to do as well.

The Internet just cannot get over what happened.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
US President’s views on North Korea unchanged: White House
Trump decides to end DACA, with 6-month delay
After Trump’s accusation on Pak as providing safe havens to militants, US to tie with Pak n Islamabad
White house gearing up to push Transgender military Ban forward
Giant inflatable rooster bearing a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump lands near White house as protest to Trumps feeble minded leadership
The White House calls Russia a ‘cyber threat’
Top