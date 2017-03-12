Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor

| By :

London [UK], Mar. 12 (ANI): Floyd Mayweather has put an end to speculations about fighting Conor McGregor by officially announcing that he is coming out of retirement to take on UFC's biggest star.

After many weeks of hints and intimations, Mayweather made the incredible announcement and declared that he wants the much-hyped mega-fight to happen in June, reports the Guardian.

Speaking in Liverpool on the latest leg of his UK tour, Mayweather said "For Conor McGregor . I'm coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. Simple and plain, let's fight in June."

In a video posted to FightHype, Mayweather was quite candid about when he wanted the fight to happen. The 40-year-old said: "Everybody get your phone out. Post this to the internet as soon as possible. When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf. He was the A-side. I was the B-side. I beat him. I didn't cry. I didn't complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A-side and I was the B-side. I didn't cry. I didn't complain. I beat him and I became the A-side.

"For Conor McGregor . I'm coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. I don't want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let's fight in June." (ANI)