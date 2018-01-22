Fly with SpiceJet on their Republic Day offer price starting from Rs 769

New Delhi, Jan 22: Just a few days before the Republic Day, SpiceJet has announced a limited-period offer price starting from Rs 769 on domestic flights under ‘Great Republic Day Sale’.

The Great Republic Day Sale is applicable on travel till December 12, 2018. Bookings under SpiceJet’s Republic Day Sale can be made till January 25, 2018, the airline noted. This year, the Republic Day falls on a Friday, resulting in an extended three-day weekend. The starting fare of Rs. 769 is valid on popular domestic routes like Jammu-Srinagar, Silchar-Guwahati, Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Jaipur, Agartala-Guwahati, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Kochi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Dehradun, SpiceJet noted.

The SpiceJet ‘Republic Day Sale’ offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on travel distance.

“Download the SpiceJet mobile app and get additional discounts on your flight bookings. Just use the promo code REP69 to avail discount,” SpiceJet said on its website – spicejet.com. Tickets under this offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable), though changeable with a change fee and fare difference.

SpiceJet also said it is “offering exclusive benefits to the customers who will directly book on spicejet.com”. The benefits include an additional 10 per cent discount up to Rs. 500 on flights and a free priority check-in for SBI credit card customers.

Blackout dates would be applicable. Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. “Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s),” the airline added.