Focusing improvment in sanitation standards, Swachh Bharat survey in 500 cities from today

New Delhi, January 4: In a bid to encourage competition to improve sanitation standards, the government will kick start a survey, Swachh Survekshan from today to rank 500 cities across the country on cleanliness.

The survey will be conducted by Quality Council of India.

It will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment and citizen feedbacks.

The areas of evaluations include waste collection, sweeping and transportation, open defecation free and toilets, municipal solid waste-processing and disposal, information, education and behavior change, and Capacity building – Swachh Bharat Mission e-learning portal.

The citizens can give their feedback by either giving a missed call on 1969 to record their response or by filling up a feedback form on the Swachh Survekshan website.

Swachh Survekshan 2016 had ranked 73 cities across the country.

Around one lakh citizens participated and gave their feedback. (ANI)