Focusing user engagement, FreeCharge launches coupons.

New Delhi, April 28: Digital payment platform FreeCharge on Thursday announced the launch of coupons on its e-wallet to enhance user engagement and reactivation. Through this initiative, users can now benefit from every recharge and bill payment they make on FreeCharge and can select coupons worth the same amount that effectively leads to equivalent savings. The company tied up with prominent brands across all categories including food, shopping, travel, ticketing and entertainment to provide the users with array of options.

To avail the facility the user has to recharge or pay bills using the FreeCharge app and click on ‘pick free coupons’ on the payment successful page. The next step is to choose one or more coupons from their favourite brands and redeem from ‘My Coupons’ option on the app. The facility is currently available on Android and will soon be launching on other platforms.

“In line with our business goals to profitability and great consumer experience, we are excited to launch coupons on our platform. User experience and gratification has always been the prime focus for us at FreeCharge and with this initiative, we aim to capitalise on the benefits of value added services to enhance user engagement and reactivation,” said Ankit Khanna, COO – FreeCharge.

Users can avail offers from over 100 brands such as Swiggy, Zomato, Puma, Goibibibo, Bookmyshow and McDelivery among others. The company will also be adding more categories including spas, restaurants and salons to provide more localised offers and services. FreeCharge has also taken several strategic steps to bring added efficiency and sharpened focus on profitability. The company will be launching a number of value added services and initiatives soon to create market differentiation. (ANI)