Fodder scam: No change in alliance with RJD, assures JD(U).

New Delhi, May 9: After the Supreme Court revived criminal charges against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case, the Janata Dal (United) has made it clear that the development will not change ties between them and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) whatsoever.

“This controversy won’t impact our alliance with the RJD in the state,” JD (U) leader Ali Anwar told ANI.

He additionally reaffirmed, “that whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs in the state, won’t be satisfied.

This comes after the Center descended intensely on Nitish Kumar and scrutinised the Bihar Chief Minister’s quiet over the ‘notable judgment’ in the grub trick case.

“It is stunning. His quiet confuses us. He was one of the conspicuous people who drove the unsettling against the grain trick. Will he trade-off it to spare his position? Why is he quiet on this noteworthy judgment?” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

Recently the Supreme Court restored the criminal connivance charges against the previous Bihar boss pastor and others in the Fodder scam case.

The two-judge seat additionally decided that the trial ought to be finished inside nine months of time.

The Jharkhand High Court in 2014 offered alleviation to the RJD supremo and others by dropping charges of the criminal scheme, criminal rupture of trust and avoidance of defilement in the grub trick.

Around 53 cases were enlisted for misappropriation of assets on the appearance of purchasing grain for cows.

Already the High Court had wiped out the cases in light of the fact that a man indicted in one case couldn’t be attempted in comparative cases in view of same witnesses and confirmation.

In any case, the CBI had fought that however, the cases have emerged from the grub trick, they are distinctive in nature as various sums were included from various treasuries.

The fodder scam identifies with the deceitful withdrawal of around Rs. 1,000 crores by the Animal Husbandry office from different regions when Lalu was the Bihar Chief Minister from 1990 to 1997.

(ANI)