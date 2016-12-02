Fog claims three lives on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura (UP), Dec 2: At least three persons were killed and over half a dozen injured in two separate road accidents which occurred on the Yamuna Expressway tonight due to fog, police said.

In the first incident that occurred under Surir police station area, six vehicles had collided with each other amid dense fog on the expressway, they said.

“Half a dozen persons had got down from different vehicles to see the incident when a truck hit them in the dense fog at about midnight with the result that one person was killed and others got internal injuries,” state a police report filed at Surir police station.

The deceased, who was proceeding to Etawah from Delhi to attend a wedding, has been identified as Sumit Narain, 51.

In the second accident, a car proceeding to Noida rammed a canter going ahead of it under Baldeo police station area on Yamuna Expressway, resulting in the death of two and injury of three.

“While the car driver, identified as Durvesh Kumar, 36, working in Noida Development Authority, succumbed to the injuries on the spot, his friend Gajab Singh, 38, died at S N Medical College in Agra,” police said.

They added that the condition others who were injured in the accident and are hospitalised in Agra is serious.

All the injured and the deceased were returning to Noida from a wedding, the police said