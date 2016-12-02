Fog in all over North India: 5 killed, 6 injured in fog related accidents in Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad/ New Delhi, Dec 02: At least 5 people were killed and six other suffered injuries after a truck ran over them in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to poor visibility as shallow to moderate fog in parts of the state since last night.

As visibility dropped sharply due to dense fog in many parts of the country, the Jet Airways on Friday stated that due to adverse weather condition in Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar, they are expecting delay in arrival and departure.

“Due to poor visibility in fog at Delhi, arrival and departure delays are expected at Delhi airport,” Jet Airways tweeted.

“Due to adverse weather in Lucknow & Amritsar, we’re expecting delays in arrivals & departures,” it said in a series of tweet.

Meanwhile, the dense fog engulfed several parts of North India delaying 70 north-bound trains and 49 flights departing from Delhi today. Around 70 north-bound trains, including Rajdhani services, were delayed, while around 30 others were rescheduled due to fog today.

A Northern Railway official said, Rajdhani trains from Kolkata, Sealdah, Bhubaneswar and Patna were among trains that were three to five hours late. He said, around 30 trains originating from Delhi were rescheduled due to fog.

According to IGI release, in all, 88 flights were delayed due to fog and other reasons. According to Met Department, dense fog is likely over South Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and North Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

(ANI)