Foggy Tuesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) It was a foggy Tuesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

The sky would remain partly cloudy during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD official said that the visibility in Safdarjung area was limited to 200 metres due to dense fog in the morning.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average for this time of the season.

–IANS

kd/in