Folk singer killed over performance: Over 200 Muslims have fled their village in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Rajasthan, October 11: Trouble erupted in Dantal village after a Hindu priest and his friends allegedly killed a Muslim folk singer two weeks ago.

According to reports, police stated that over 200 Muslims have fled their village in Rajasthan, after a Hindu priest and his friends were alleged to have killed a Muslim folk singer late last month in Dantal village near the India-Pakistan border on September 27, when a Hindu priest accused folk singer Ahmad Khan of making mistakes while reciting hymns to evoke a Hindu goddess.

Incident describe that Ahmad Khan was a member of the Langa Manganiyar community that has been singing Hindu religious song with spiritual verses in a temple at festivals for generations. The priest suggested changing the hymn, leading to an argument.

According to police officials Gaurav Yadav, a senior police officer stated that, Ramesh Suthar, the priest, and his friends, broke Khan’s musical instruments and try to kill him, the news of the murder triggered between Hindus and Muslims who have been living together for generations, he haven’t said how Khan was killed, but said Suthar had been arrested The priest`s accomplices had fled, Yadav said.

A family member of Suthar’s family stated that he was in shock and refused to talk about the case

Meanwhile, the Government authorities had already sent paramilitary forces to the area but the Muslims, fearing clashes, they refused to return home.

“For one small mistake the Hindus killed my brother,” said Rakha Khan, the dead singer’s cousin. “We can`t live in the same village ever again.”Rakha Khan also stated that they had sought refuge in a school and that the state government officials and other local authorities were providing them with food.